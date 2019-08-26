Carrick urban farm was finalist in ‘Best Small Visitor Attractions’

Kilcreggan Urban Farm in Carrick was among finalists in the Northern Ireland’s Best Small Visitor Attraction awards.

The facility was nominated by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The awards were organised by George Best Belfast City Airport in partnership with Tourism NI.

The judging panel included representatives from Tourism NI, Tourism Ireland, Visit Britain and TripAdvisor.

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, said: “Our judging panel was extremely impressed with each of the attractions. We were thrilled to partner with Tourism NI on this project to shine a light on some of the hidden gems here in Northern Ireland.”