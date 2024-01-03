The new rules mean all cars and vans produced after 2035 need to be zero emission

Northern Ireland car dealers have hit out at new laws designed to force manufacturers to produce a minimum number of electric cars every year.

The new Zero Emission Vehicle mandate launched unveiled today (Wednesday) will require car brands to sell a minimum proportion of electric cars and other clean vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new rules will see at least 22% of cars sold by manufacturers in the UK be zero emission.

Manufacturers must adhere to the new rules or face huge costs, amounting to £15,000 per car and £9,000 per van for each polluting vehicle sold above the limits.

The mandate will also see targets increase until 2035, with a threshold of 80% for cars in 2030 before reaching 100% by the middle of the next decade.

Car brands have welcomed the new rules, saying it will give confidence to drivers by ensuring there is a constant supply of electric cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are hopes that the rules will eventually force prices down for consumers and incentivise the further development of the public charging network.

Anthony Browne, the Government’s technology and decarbonisation minister, said: “Alongside us having spent more than £2billion in the transition to electric vehicles, our zero-emission vehicle mandate will further boost the economy and support manufacturers to safeguard skilled British jobs in the automotive industry.

“We are providing investment certainty for the charging sector to expand our charging network, which has already grown by 44% since this time last year.

“This will support the constantly growing number of EVs in the UK, which currently account for over 16% of the new UK car market.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bp pulse charging hub contains a number of chargers, contributing to the more than 53,000 devices around the UK, according to the latest data from Zapmap.

The Government announced that it was still on course to reach its goal of installing 300,000 EV chargers across the country by the end of the decade.

Akira Kirton, vice president of bp pulse in the UK, praised the introduction of the mandate, saying it would help grow the industry for manufacturers and drivers.

He added: “This mandate instils confidence in our strategy, reaffirming our plans to invest £1billion over 10 years to continue to develop hundreds of EV charging hubs across the country by 2030 to bolster the UK’s charging infrastructure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes as new data has revealed that the Government is set to miss its own targets for the number of EV chargers near motorways.

The Department for Transport (DfT) had plans to ensure there are at least six rapid or ultra-rapid chargers at every motorway service station in England by the end of 2023.

RAC analysis found that just 46 out of 119 sites – or 39% – met the target, despite the DfT saying the number of public chargers was “surging across the country”.

Reflecting on the impact of the ZEV mandate, Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said massive investment in recent years was a huge boost to the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The regulation means the UK retains the most ambitious timeline of any major market yet without private consumer incentives. While manufacturers offer a vast range of zero-emission vehicles, demand must match supply.