Causeway fundraisers retire after 23 years

The members of a north coast charity group have celebrated 23 years of fundraising at their retirement lunch - after raising over £400,00 since their group was formed.

A special lunch was held for the Causeway Fundraising Support Group for leading local health charity Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke.

The event was attended by current and past members of the group, which was formed in March 1996 and has raised a massive £405,502.83 during its time.

The group was made up of volunteers from the ‘Triangle’ area of Coleraine, Portrush and Portstewart and the wider north coast area of the Causeway Coast.

Lorna Wilmont, Chair of the Group, said: “We would like to thank all the local clubs, businesses, schools and organisations, and the many local people who have so generously supported our fundraising events and efforts over the years for Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke.

“This charity supports people across the Causeway area living with the devastating effects of chest, heart and stroke conditions, and could not have expanded its activities in this area without your support.”

Valerie Saunders, Community Fundraiser for NICHS, said: “We would like to extend a huge thank you to the Causeway Fundraising group who have worked tirelessly volunteering their time for NICHS over the years.

“In the Causeway area, there are over 22,000 people living with a chest, heart or stroke condition.”

Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke is a local charity, leading the fight against chest, heart and stroke illnesses. Their aim is to support those living with these life changing conditions and prevent others from becoming ill. They offer practical and emotional support to individuals and families at what can be a difficult time in their lives. Support services aim to enhance quality of life and increase independence and confidence.

Due to the retirement of the Causeway Fundraising Group, the charity is welcoming new voluntary Community Ambassadors in the area. Anyone interested should contact Valerie Saunders at vsaunders@nichs.org.uk