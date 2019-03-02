Charming property in an idyllic location

A unique property set in an idyllic location, this Grade B listed former school dating back to 1872 was fully renovated in 2001 and is in superb order throughout.

This charming home, which offers excellent family accommodation, is located on a prime site overlooking Downhill Demesne, Downhill House and Mussenden Temple and is within walking distance to Castlerock Beach.

The sun room which features a tiled floor, wood panelled vaulted ceiling, bespoke glass panelled doors with stone archway and access to a paved patio area.

Interest is expected to be high and viewing comes highly recommended by the selling agent and is strictly by appointment only.

The property, which is of a high standard of finish throughout, features three reception rooms and four bedrooms.

On the ground floor, the 5.13m x 4.09m lounge with real wood flooring, features a cast iron multi-fuel stove with slate hearth, vaulted ceiling and picture window with views to Downhill House.

The 5.44m x 4.14m dining room with tiled floor and bespoke glass panelled doors leads to the 4.45m x 3.78m sun room which features a tiled floor, wood panelled vaulted ceiling, bespoke glass panelled doors with stone archway and access to a paved patio area.

The 5.41m x 4.14m kitchen/dining area is fully fitted with an extensive range of eye and low level solid pine units, leaded glass display cabinets with lighting, tiled around worktops, feature plate rack and shelving, integrated dishwasher, space for range style cooker and plumbed for gas. It also has a centre island with breakfast bar and built-in storage and is open plan to a 2.82m x 2.57m utility area.

The ground floor also features a 4.57m x 2.67m bedroom.

The other three bedrooms located on the first floor are: a 4.09m x 3.68m with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite, a 4.09m x 3.81m bedroom with Jack and Jill ensuite; and a 2.69m x 2.44m bedroom with access to ‘Jack and Jill’ bathroom.

Other features of this property include oil fired central heating and a beam vacuum system.