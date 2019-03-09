Check out these amazing holiday deals

CO FERMANAGH: One Night B&B, The Courtyard, Lusty Beg, from £69 per room, The offer includes accommodation and breakfast based on two people sharing. To book call 028 6863 3300. Offer available until March 31, 2019.

CO DOWN: One night B&B, The Cuan, Strangford, pictured, from £155 per family per night. This special Easter offer includes, dinner/B&B for two adults and two children sharing. To book call 028 4488 1222. Offer available until April 21, 2019.

CO ANTRIM: One Night B&B with dinner, Dunsilly Hotel, from £60 per person. Offer includes dinner and B&B, based on two persons sharing. To book call 028 9446 2929. Offer available until April 21, 2019.

CANARY ISLANDS: Las Palmas City, Las Palmas, 4 star Hotel Concorde, 3 nights bed and breakfast departing from Belfast International on April 11. Price: £279 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

PORTUGAL: Algarve, Albufeira, 3 star Silchoro Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on April 1. Price: £289 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

MAJORCA: Cala Bona, 3 star Ferrer Isabel, 7 nights bed and breakfast departing from Belfast International on April 4. Price: £319 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

SPAIN: Costa Blanca, Calpe, Villa Valentina, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on April 27. Price: £289 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

FUERTEVENTURA: From Belfast, March 20, Apartamentos Villa Florida, Costa Caleta, 3 Star, SC, 7 nights from £469pps. To book visit www.tui.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store

BULGARIA: From Belfast, May 27, Ivana Palace, Sunny Beach, 3 Star, BB, 7 nights from £269pps. To book visit www.tui.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store.