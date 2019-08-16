Check out these great deals!

Bargain breaks at home and abroad

CO ANTRIM: A ‘giant’ escape into yoga, food and friendship, Causeway Hotel, from from £99 per person sharing. Offer includes an exhilarating rooftop yoga session, overnight accommodation in sea-view room, dinner and breakfast the following morning. To book call 028 2073 1210. Offer available until October 12, 2019.

MAJORCA: From Belfast, August 27, BQ Ca’n Picafort, Ca’n Picafort, 4 Star, HB, 7 nights from £519pps. To book visit www.tui.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store

RHODES: From Belfast, August 28, Summerland, Ialyssos , 3 Star, SC, 7 nights from £369pps. To book visit www.tui.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store.

CO FERMANAGH: Seize Summer 3 Night Offer, Belmore Court and Motel, from £56 per room per night. Offer includes three nights’ accommodation with a hot buffet breakfast each morning. To book call 028 6632 6633. Offer available until August 31, 2019.

CORFU: From Belfast, August 30, Ekati 2, Kavos, 2 Star+, SC, 7 nights from £349pps.To book visit www.tui.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store

GRAN CANARIA: From Belfast, August 31, Tamanaco Apartments, Puerto Rico, 2 Star, SC, 7 nights from £419pps. To book visit www.tui.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store

SPAIN: Alicante City, Alicante City, 3 star Daniya Alicante, 3 nights bed and breakfast departing from Belfast International on September 17. Price: £249 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

TURKEY: Dalaman Area, Marmaris, 3 star Club Ceylan Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on September 16. Price: £379 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CYPRUS: Paphos, Coral Bay Paphos, Villa Morfo, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on September 4. Price: £419 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

CO DOWN: Yoga Weekend, Green Holiday Cottages, from £375 per room. Offer includes a two-day yoga programme. Price includes tuition, accommodation and meals. To book call 078 6095 1841. Offer available September 20th-22, 2019.