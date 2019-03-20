Childcare Cost Survey appeal

Employers For Childcare has launched its 10th annual Childcare Cost Survey and wants to hear views on childcare.

Aoife Hamilton, Policy & Information Manager at Employers For Childcare: “We have been tracking the cost and provision of childcare in Northern Ireland for 10 years now and we are interested in finding out how the landscape has changed since 2010, exploring what different trends and factors have influenced childcare provision and what this means for families”.

The online survey is available: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ChildcareCostParents2019 or for more information call Employers For Childcare on 0800 028 3008.