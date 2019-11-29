Christmas evening with Portrush Music Society

Portrush Music Society are feeling festive as they rehearse for a wonderful evening of Christmas music in December.

‘One Christmas Evening’ will take place in Portstewart Presbyterian Church Hall on Tuesday, December 17 at 8pm.

Portrush Music Society members in rehearsal for their Christmas concert with Musical Director Annie Sharkey (left)

A spokesperson said: “Under the guidance of Musical Director Annie Sharkey, members of the Society have put together a festive programme of solos, duets, recitation and ensemble singing. All you need to get you in the mood for Christmas time. Tickets for this event are priced at £8, and can be purchased from the following vendors: SuperValu (Cromore Road, Portstewart), Mullan’s Fashions (The Promenade, Portstewart) or Archibald’s Newsagents (New Row, Coleraine).”

Further information on the Society’s Facebook page.