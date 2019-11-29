Christmas evening with Portrush Music Society

Portrush Music Society are feeling festive as they rehearse for a wonderful evening of Christmas music in December.
‘One Christmas Evening’ will take place in Portstewart Presbyterian Church Hall on Tuesday, December 17 at 8pm.
A spokesperson said: “Under the guidance of Musical Director Annie Sharkey, members of the Society have put together a festive programme of solos, duets, recitation and ensemble singing. All you need to get you in the mood for Christmas time. Tickets for this event are priced at £8, and can be purchased from the following vendors: SuperValu (Cromore Road, Portstewart), Mullan’s Fashions (The Promenade, Portstewart) or Archibald’s Newsagents (New Row, Coleraine).”
Further information on the Society’s Facebook page.