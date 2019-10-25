Christmas spectacular will feature over 1200 kids

LSFX Productions, the north coast creators of some of the UK’s biggest family events, has launched an exciting new Christmas show in 2019, Belfast Carols.

The event, in conjunction with the Education Authority North East Region Music Service, will be a joyful celebration of Christmas through song, drama, dance, and portrayed through a 100 piece orchestra and mass choir of over 1100 children from schools across Northern Ireland.

With a delightful and versatile score ranging from traditional carols to show-stopping Christmas hits featuring special guests, Belfast Carols will bring an exciting new dimension to the story of Christmas. The production will feature impressive staging and props, a thunderous PA system, dazzling lighting rig and a large LED wall which will form the backdrop of the stage in providing a creative visual package which will depict the Christmas story.

LSFX Productions director Darren Gardiner said: “We are delighted to be premiering a new family Christmas event at the SSE Arena this December, in conjunction with the Education Authority NE Region.

“A night for all the family, Belfast Carols will provide the opportunity to inspire, challenge and support the children and young people of today by providing them with this fantastic opportunity to be part of something very special. We will be pulling out all the stops, including pushing artistic boundaries and embracing innovation, to create a fantastic experience that captures the huge talent and enthusiasm of all the children taking part.”

Deputy Head of Music Service North Eastern Region, Martin Haggan, said: “The Education Authority are delighted to be working alongside one of the UK & Ireland’s most respected production companies, LSFX Productions, in delivering this exciting event. This will be a fantastic opportunity for all our children, and we will be going the extra mile to make this a real spectacle which we hope will become an annual festive tradition.”

The SSE Arena will be configured as a theatre layout with seated capacity limited to 2500 and with over 1200 children taking part, the event on December 14 is set to sell-out very quickly. Tickets £22.50 for children and £25 for adults. Tickets on sale via www.ssearenabelfast.com