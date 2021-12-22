On Christmas Day you can expect to generate a lot of rubbish.

From wrapping paper and envelopes, leftover food and plastic packaging, if your bin wasn't full before Christmas, it will be afterwards!

Councils in Northern Ireland have different opening hours, so we've put together a list of when bin collections will take place across Northern Ireland this Christmas.

Each council in Northern Ireland will have their own schedule for bin collection and recycling centre closures.

Belfast

Bin and recycling collections will continue as normal on Christmas Eve, collections that were meant to take place on Christmas Day will instead take place on Monday, December 27, 2021.

Recycling centres will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, opening hours on New Year's Eve will be 9am to 6pm and on New Year's Day will be 1pm-6pm.

Antrim and Newtownabbey:

Antrim and Newtownabbey council does not have a holiday schedule on their website for bin collections and recycling centre opening times in 2021.

You can check the bin schedule online here.

Ards and North Down:

There will be some disruption to the bin schedule across the Christmas period, with bins being collected a day later than normal.

You can check out the full schedule from Ards and North Down council here.

Household Recycling Centres will be closed from Christmas Eve to Monday 27 December, reopening on Tuesday December 28.

Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon:

Bin collections will take place as normal on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and December 27.

Recycling centres are open on Christmas Eve but then remain closed until December 29.

Causeway Coast and Glens

Causeway Coast and Glens have a full outlined bin collection schedule available on their website.

You can find a schedule for Coleraine, Limavady and Moyle area here.

Londonderry City and Strabane

Bin collections in Londonderry City and Strabane will not change over the Christmas period.

Recycling centres will close at 4pm on Christmas Eve and be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Fermanagh and Omagh

Bin collections in Fermanagh and Omagh council will continue as normal over the Christmas period.

You can find out their bin collection schedule here.

Lisburn and Castlereagh

Bins in Lisburn and Castlereagh council will be collected on Christmas Eve, with normal collection resuming on Tuesday December 28.

Recycling Centres are open on Christmas Even from 9am – 3pm and are closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

They reopen on Tuesday December 28 from 9am to 6pm.

Mid and East Antrim

Mid and East Antrim council does not have a holiday schedule on their website for bin collections and recycling centre opening times in 2021.

You can check the bin schedule online here.

Mid Ulster

Bin collections in Mid Ulster council will take place as scheduled, with collections happening on Monday, December 27, 2021.

Recycling centres will close for Christmas Day and Boxing Day, but will be open until 4pm on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Newry Mourne and Down

In Newry, Mourne and Down, bins will collected as normal on Christmas Eve and between December 27 - December 30.

Recycling centres are open on Christmas Eve, but will be closed from Christmas Day to December 28, 2021.

How can I recycle a real Christmas tree in Northern Ireland?

In Northern Ireland, if you want to recycle your real Christmas tree you can do this at your local recycling centre.