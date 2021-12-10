Christmas jumpers are a festive favourite and have become an essential part of the holiday season in the UK.

Since 2012, Save the Children have been holding a Christmas Jumper Day to help raise money to support children in the UK and all over the world.

So far, Save the Children's Christmas Jumper event has raised more than £27 million.

Here's everything you need to know about the fundraising Christmas Jumper Day.

When is Christmas Jumper Day?

The tenth Christmas Jumper Day will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Shoppers in Scotland show off their Christmas jumpers for Christmas Jumper Day.

What is the idea behind Christmas Jumper Day?

People are encouraged to wear their Christmas jumper and raise funds for Save the Children by making a donation.

The event is often celebrated in workplaces and places of education.

You are encouraged to donate £2 or £1 if you are at school.

How can you get involved?

It's not too late to get involved, simply register online at Save the Children here and dust off your favourite Christmas jumper.

You don't need to do it in a workplace or educational setting, you can do it with friends or family or even by yourself.

You also don't have to celebrate on Friday, December 10, and can instead do it on another day that suits you.

Are celebrities involved?

There are lots of celebrities who don their Christmas jumpers for Save the Children.

This year celebrities include Holly Willoughby, Alex Scott, Emma Bunton, Kate Garraway, Wes Nelson, Seema Jaswal and Dr Ranj Singh.

Speaking about Christmas Jumper Day, Holly said: “I’m really excited to be taking part in Christmas Jumper Day again this year and I hope everyone joins in and gets behind this wonderful cause. It’s now more important than ever that we support charities like Save The Children so they can continue their vital work with children in the UK and across the world.”