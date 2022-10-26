And we need to know how many days it is until Christmas Day.

The answer is quite frightening – 60 days.

So we have 60 days to get our presents, food and lives together.

But for children Christmas is 59 sleeps away.

It is also 1,412 Hours or 84,717 Minutes and 5,082,963 Seconds.

Christmas this year is on Sunday, 25 December.

New Year – Saturday, December 31 - is also a special time in Northern Ireland where families join together to celebrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to Christmas our towns and cities become magical places with twinkling lights and cosy pubs to escape into as the nights turn cooler.

When is Easter 2023?

Easter Sunday is on 9th April 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter is the only holiday whose date fluctuates from year to year.

Santa Claus

Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon, the first full moon after the vernal equinox.

Back view of young woman in a red santa claus christmas hat sitting near window, having breakfast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Picture showing group of friends wearing masks praying over Thanksgiving Christmas table at home

Christmas tree and heap of gift boxes