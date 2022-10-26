How many days until Christmas 2022? | When is Easter 2023?
Christmas might be the elephant in the room for some people in late October – but we still need to start planning.
And we need to know how many days it is until Christmas Day.
The answer is quite frightening – 60 days.
So we have 60 days to get our presents, food and lives together.
But for children Christmas is 59 sleeps away.
It is also 1,412 Hours or 84,717 Minutes and 5,082,963 Seconds.
Christmas this year is on Sunday, 25 December.
New Year – Saturday, December 31 - is also a special time in Northern Ireland where families join together to celebrate.
Prior to Christmas our towns and cities become magical places with twinkling lights and cosy pubs to escape into as the nights turn cooler.
When is Easter 2023?
Easter Sunday is on 9th April 2023.
Easter is the only holiday whose date fluctuates from year to year.
Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon, the first full moon after the vernal equinox.