In Pictures: When was the last White Christmas in Northern Ireland and when was the 'big freeze'?

2010 was the coldest winter in a century with average temperatures of -0.6C.
It will be remembered by many as the 'big freeze' with the month of December seeing widespread snow, ice and bone chillingly cold temperatures.
In the week December 17 to 26 alone, temperatures did not go above 0C and in Edenfel in County Tyrone on December 23, the thermostat didn't go above a freezing -11.3C.
But that's nothing compared to Castlederg which was the coldest place in Northern Ireland with the temperature going all the way down to -18.7C.
However, the wintery conditions set the scene for some, festive views across Northern Ireland.
Here's some of our favourite images to sum up the 'big freeze' of 2010.
More from the News Letter:
Will it be a white Christmas in 2021? Northern Ireland Met Office snow forecast and odds, and when was the last one