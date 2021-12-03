In Pictures: When was the last White Christmas in Northern Ireland and when was the 'big freeze'?

2010 was the coldest winter in a century with average temperatures of -0.6C.

It will be remembered by many as the 'big freeze' with the month of December seeing widespread snow, ice and bone chillingly cold temperatures.

In the week December 17 to 26 alone, temperatures did not go above 0C and in Edenfel in County Tyrone on December 23, the thermostat didn't go above a freezing -11.3C.

But that's nothing compared to Castlederg which was the coldest place in Northern Ireland with the temperature going all the way down to -18.7C.

However, the wintery conditions set the scene for some, festive views across Northern Ireland.

Here's some of our favourite images to sum up the 'big freeze' of 2010.

More from the News Letter:

1. A man clears snow off his car in the 'big freeze' in 2010. Photo: PA Photo Sales

2. A plane takes off at George Best Belfast City Airport amidst a snowy backdrop of the Harland and Wolf cranes. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Presseye.com Photo Sales

3. A wintery scene in Peoples Park in Ballymena in December 2010. Photo: Paul Faith/PA Wire Photo Sales

4. Wintery scenes on Northland Road in Londonderry in December 2010. Photo: Press Eye Ltd, Lorcan Doherty Photo Sales