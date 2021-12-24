It's Christmas Eve and Santa will soon be doing his rounds.

There's nothing more exciting than your little ones waiting up and trying to catch a glimpse of the big man in red.

If you want to follow Santa on his journey this Christmas, there is technology out there that makes it all possible.

Thanks to technology you can track Santa and his sleigh this Christmas Eve.

Here's everything you need to know on how to track Santa this Christmas.

How to use the Norad Santa tracker 2021

Norad stands for North American Aerospace Defense Command, and they have worked hard to provide us with details on Santa's journey for 65 years.

Adults can track where Santa is, and find out estimates of when he will be in your vicinity!

You can follow Santa via their website here, but they also offer email updates at [email protected], and their dedicated app, available from the Google Play store and the Apple Store.

How to track Santa using Google?

You can also track Santa on Google through the Keyhole Santa Radar which has been giving us updates on Santa's location since 2004.

The site also has fun games and even lets you call Santa and tune into the North Pole Newscast through Google Assistant.

You can check out the website here.

What is Santa's route on Christmas eve?

Every year on Christmas Eve, Santa travels all around the world visiting 390,000 homes per minute to deliver presents to everyone on his nice list.

The route always begins the South Pacific as due to their time zone, they celebrate Christmas first.

Santa then travels to New Zealand and Australia and carries onward across to Asia, Africa and Europe.

Santa's final stops are North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and South America.