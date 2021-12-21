The Queen' s Christmas speech is an important part of Christmas Day in the UK.

Last year over 8 million people tuned in to watch the broadcast, with the Christmas message focussing on the impact of the pandemic.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Queen's Christmas Message.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What time is the Queen’s Christmas speech 2021?

The Queen's speech is always aired at 3 pm on Christmas Day on BBC One, ITV, Sky Showcase, and Sky News.

The speech will last for around ten minutes in total.

Queen Elizabeth II in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace after recording her Christmas speech in 2018

What will the Queen’s Christmas speech be about?

The theme of this year's Queen's speech has not been revealed yet, but it's anticipated that the pandemic will feature heavily.

On April 9, of this year, the Queen's husband Prince Philip passed away, so it's expected that she will reflect on their 73 year marriage.

In the Queen's speech in 2020 she paid tribute to NHS key workers, thanking them for the role they played in the Covid pandemic, she also reassured those who were spending Christmas alone.

With the current rise of infections from the Omicron variant, many people will still be isolating in 2021, so it's expected that the Queen will once again send a message of reassurance to anyone who cannot be with their family or friends this holiday season.

How can I watch the Queen’s Speech on TV?

The Queen’s Christmas speech will be shown at 3pm on BBC One, ITV, Sky One, and Sky News.

It will also be aired on BBC Radio Four and be available on BBC iPlayer after it has played.

Is the Queen's Speech filmed live?

The Queen's speech has not been filmed live since 1960 and is filmed in early December.

The speech is usually filmed at Buckingham Palace but sometimes it is filmed at Windsor Castle or Sandringham House.

How many Queen’s Speeches have there been?

The first ever Royal Christmas Message happened in 1932 and was delivered by King George V, the Queen's grandfather.

The first Royal Christmas Message was listened to by an estimated 20 million people and was broadcast on BBC Radio.

The Queen’s father, King George VI, gave his first speech in 1937, with the film The King's Speech dramatising the events the King went to, to overcome his stutter.

The Queen gave her first Christmas speech in 1952, at the age of 26 years old.

This speech will be the 68th that the Queen has delivered - there was no speech in 1969, with a documentary about the Royal Family aired instead.