The Snoopy balloon has been a feature of the parade since 1968. This astronaut version is 49 feet high and takes 90 people to handle!

Thanksgiving 2021: Best Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons - from Baby Yoda, Boss Baby, Snoopy and more

Thousands packed the streets of New York yesterday to catch a glimpse of their favourite characters at Macy's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The parade, now in its 95th year, is back with a bang, with spectators being allowed to once again take to line the New York streets.

Last year, spectators were banned from the parade, due to the coronavirus pandemic, as New York was heavily hit by the virus.

A group of colourful characters returned to the New York skies bringing joy to the thousands of people who lined streets and balconies to watch the parade.

New characters in the sky this year included Baby Yoda and Pikachu and Evee, whilst the parade on the ground dazzled viewers with marching bands, the cast of Sesame Street, Santa Claus himself and even a turkey.

In case you missed it, we've put together the best balloons from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021.

1. SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants has been floating through the skies of New York in the Macy's Parade since 2004.

2. Goku

At a length of 70 feet, the character of Goku from Dragon Ball took to the skies of New York.

3. Smokey the Bear

The Smokey the Bear balloon has featured in the parade since 1966. Standing tall at a height of 51 feet, it takes 40 people to handle it.

4. Dino

Dino the dinosaur has been a fixture of the parade since the 1960s.

