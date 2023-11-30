3 .

Meet Belle! She is an 8 month old Labrador X Springer Spaniel searching for a Forever Home. Belle is a very friendly girl and she gets very excited when with new people or in a new environment! Belle loves to get lots of fuss and attention once she gets to know you and will seek cuddles on your lap. Although Belle likes a sofa cuddle, she is a very active girl and will need an Adopter that will take her on plenty of adventures and long walkies. In addition to physical exercise, Belle is a very busy girl so will also need lots of mental stimulation through enrichment games and activities. Photo: Dogs Trust