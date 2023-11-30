These beautiful dogs need the love and security of a family – after ending up unwanted and being looked after by the Dogs Trust.Read more: Dogs Trust Ballymena issues advice on how to keep dogs warm and safe during a cold spell
But now, after receiving support and care, they are available for rehoming.
1.
Jai is a beautiful 5 year old active Springer Spaniel with a zest for life. Unfortunately Jai hasn't had an easy life to date. He was found by Dogs Trust in the pound and he was in a very sorry state. Jai's background means that he struggles to build relationships with new people and isn't used to living indoors. For the right person, the journey to build trust and a bond with Jai will be very rewarding. Jai enjoys the company of other dogs and has made lots of doggy friends here at the centre. J Photo: Jai - Dogs Trust Ballymena.JPG
2.
Brymns is a playful 9-month-old Cockapoo who is ready for his big adventure in his forever home. Brymns has no history of living in a home so his adopters will need to be patient and understanding while he settles in and works hard on his house training. Brymns will therefore need someone at home with him during the day to begin with until he is used to his new environment and routine. He is an energetic boy who will need plenty of walks, playtime and mental enrichment to keep him busy! Photo: Dogs trust
3.
Meet Belle! She is an 8 month old Labrador X Springer Spaniel searching for a Forever Home. Belle is a very friendly girl and she gets very excited when with new people or in a new environment! Belle loves to get lots of fuss and attention once she gets to know you and will seek cuddles on your lap. Although Belle likes a sofa cuddle, she is a very active girl and will need an Adopter that will take her on plenty of adventures and long walkies. In addition to physical exercise, Belle is a very busy girl so will also need lots of mental stimulation through enrichment games and activities. Photo: Dogs Trust
4.
Desmond is a super fun, energetic and intelligent border collie who is a firm favourite with the staff. He has the beginnings of lots of cool tricks and will definitely want an owner who can keep up with his energy and brains. He will need plenty of physical and mental stimulation to prevent him from becoming bored - a true border collie! Desmond was unfortunately returned to the rehoming centre for some challenging behaviours in his previous home, therefore any potential adopters will need to work with the centre's training team to settle him into a new home. Photo: Dogs trust