When should you take your Christmas decorations down?

According to Christmas traditions, the date for taking your Christmas tree and decorations down is either January 5 or January 6th.

These dates signal the Twelfth Night of Christmas and end the Christmas period, moving into the feast of Epiphany - which is celebrated in the Christian calendar.

What is Twelfth Night?

We've all heard the famous song which talks about the twelve days of Christmas, but what exactly is the meaning of the Twelfth Night?

The Twelfth Night, is the twelfth day after Christmas.

According to tradition, the first day begins on Christmas Day - December 25, but for some it is instead counted as Boxing Day - December 26.

This means that there are two days that are traditionally considered as the Twelfth Night, or the day you need to take your Christmas decorations down.

Depending on the day you begin your twelve days of Christmas, the Twelfth Night is either the evening of January 5 or January 6.

What is Epiphany?

Epiphany, is a Christian celebration that has been celebrated since the 4th century AD.

The Epiphany can meant different things depending on your church.

In Western Christianity it celebrates the arrival of the three wise men who visited Baby Jesus, according to the Nativity and is sometimes known as Three Kings' Day.

Whereas in Eastern Christianity it celebrates the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River.

How can you recycle your real Christmas tree?

If you have a real Christmas tree this can be recycled at your local recycling centre.

Your local council may also be carrying out Christmas tree collections.

You can find out more information about how to recycle your Christmas tree in Northern Ireland here.