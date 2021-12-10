There are quite a few artists and bands in the running for the title of the UK Christmas number one 2021.

Last year saw YouTuber LadBaby hit number one for the third year in a row, if he wins this year he may make the record for the most Christmas number ones ever.

When will the UK Christmas Number On be revealed?

Who will win the UK Christmas Number One for 2021?

Christmas number one is revealed on Christmas Eve, December 25, so there are still two weeks left to stream your favourites.

Who is in the running for Christmas Number One?

LadBaby is once again up to be a contender for the Christmas Number One, after releasing their parody version of Ed and Elton's Merry Christmas, called Sausage Rolls For Everyone.

Other contenders include Ed Sheeran and Elton John with for their new track Merry Christmas, Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood who has released a single with Gypsy Pistoleros’ called Livin La Vida Loca and ABBA who are back on the scene after 40 years with their first Christmas single, Little Things.

But the Christmas Number One doesn't always have to be festive and Adele is also up for the top spot with many of her singles from her new album '30' doing well in the charts.

Who was Christmas Number One in 2020?

2020 saw YouTuber LadBaby win Christmas number one for the third year running, if he claims the top spot this year that will mean four wins in a row and will be a new record.

What are the latest odds?

Some bookies have put LadBaby up for the number one spot due to his previous track record.

Here are the odds that Paddy Power have for who will reach the UK Christmas number one 2021.

LadBaby (Featuring Ed Sheeran & Elton John) - 1/7

Elton John & Ed Sheeran - 7/1

Have A Word Pod - 12/1

Adele - 25/1

Ed Sheeran - 40/1

The Portraits - 20/1

Wham! - 50/1

Abba - 25/1

Taylor Swift - 50/1