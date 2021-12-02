Where can I see a panto in Northern Ireland? How to find a panto near me, from Belfast to Fermanagh and Tyrone
Christmas Panto season is upon us, so we've rounded up all the pantomimes happening across Northern Ireland this holiday season!
Nothing says Christmas like a day out at the panto and there are plenty to choose from across Northern Ireland this year.
Last year, we missed out on pantomimes due to the pandemic, so many of us are making up for it this year by catching a show.
We've put together a list of all the pantomimes happening across Northern Ireland, so you can make the most of the holiday season.
Pantomimes in Belfast
Goldilocks and The Three Bears, Grand Opera House
The Grand Opera House and its resident panto Dame May McFetty will see the stage turned into a circus as they tell the tale of Goldilocks and the Three Bears.
You can expect extraordinary stunts, hilarious comedy and international circus acts!
The show kicked off on Saturday, November 27, 2021 and will run until Sunday, January 9, 2022.
Pinocchio: The Musical, Lyric Theatre
The Lyric Theatre will be hosting a brand new version of the tale of Pinocchio called, “Pinocchio The Greatest Wonder of the Age”.
From the same creative team who brought us "Alice the Musical” and “Peter Pan the Musical” this performance will be one to watch.
The show kicked off on Friday, November 26 2021 and will be running until Sunday, January 2, 2022
Cinderella, The Waterfront Hall
The tale of Cinderella will be taking place at The Waterfront Hall.
Follow the story of Cinderella her best friend Buttons and the Magical Fairy Godmother, in this favourite fairy tale.
The show starts on Friday, December 3, 2021 and runs until Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Pantomimes in County Down
Once Upon a Pantomime, Bangor Abbey Players, Bangor Abbey Parish Centre
Once Upon a Pantomime features three of your favourite classic children's tales combined into one.
Including Cinderella, 101 Dalmatians and Jack and the Beanstalk, this pantomime takes the bests bits and makes it into one magical show.
It's running at Bangor Abbey Parish Centre from Wednesday, December 29, 2021 to Saturday, January 8, 2022.
Pantomimes in County Londonderry
Sleeping Beauty, Millennium Forum
Panto season is back at the Millennium Forum, with Sleeping Beauty taking the stage.
Starring William Caulfield as Nanny, there will be lots of laughs, special effects and festive fun for all the family.
The show kicked off on Friday, November 26, 2021 and is running until Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Pantomimes in County Armagh
Rapunzel: The Quarantined Princess, Building Bridges Community Arts Theatre, Lurgan
The Lurgan Panto is returning in 2021 with the story of Rapunzel: The Quarantined Princess.
The show will feature a tongue in cheek take on this traditional fairy tale.
The event will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 13:00.
Pantomimes in County Antrim
Snow White at Theatre at The Mill, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council
Mr. Hullabaloo Productions in association with Theatre at The Mill will be returning with their panto Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
Created by the Mr. Hullabaloo team- Ian Kells and Noleen Esler, this fun-filled event will bring festive cheer to all the family.
The show kicked off on Saturday, November 27 and will return on Sun 5 Dec, Sat 11, Sun 12 Dec, Sat 18 Dec and Sun 19 Dec.
Pantomimes in County Fermanagh
The Show Must Go On, Ardhowen Theatre, Enniskillen
This uplifting show from EOL, features some of the best songs and music of Broadway and the West End.
Featuring Mamma Mia, Les Misérables, Wicked and more, it's the perfect show to enjoy all your favourites in one place.
Wednesday, December 1 to Saturday, December 4, 2021.
Pantomimes in County Tyrone
Oliver Jr presented by Hazel Wand Theatre School, Strule Arts Centre, Omagh
The show will include all of the hits from the Oliver musical.
The event will be playing from Thursday, December 9 to Saturday, December 11, 2021.
