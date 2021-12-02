The Grand Opera House will be showing Goldilocks and Three Bears.

Nothing says Christmas like a day out at the panto and there are plenty to choose from across Northern Ireland this year.

Last year, we missed out on pantomimes due to the pandemic, so many of us are making up for it this year by catching a show.

We've put together a list of all the pantomimes happening across Northern Ireland, so you can make the most of the holiday season.

Pantomimes in Belfast

Goldilocks and The Three Bears, Grand Opera House

The Grand Opera House and its resident panto Dame May McFetty will see the stage turned into a circus as they tell the tale of Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

You can expect extraordinary stunts, hilarious comedy and international circus acts!

The show kicked off on Saturday, November 27, 2021 and will run until Sunday, January 9, 2022.

You can find out more and how to book tickets here.

Pinocchio: The Musical, Lyric Theatre

The Lyric Theatre will be hosting a brand new version of the tale of Pinocchio called, “Pinocchio The Greatest Wonder of the Age”.

From the same creative team who brought us "Alice the Musical” and “Peter Pan the Musical” this performance will be one to watch.

The show kicked off on Friday, November 26 2021 and will be running until Sunday, January 2, 2022

You can find out more and how to book tickets here.

Cinderella, The Waterfront Hall

The tale of Cinderella will be taking place at The Waterfront Hall.

Follow the story of Cinderella her best friend Buttons and the Magical Fairy Godmother, in this favourite fairy tale.

The show starts on Friday, December 3, 2021 and runs until Sunday, January 2, 2022.

You can find out more and how to book tickets here.

Pantomimes in County Down

Once Upon a Pantomime, Bangor Abbey Players, Bangor Abbey Parish Centre

Once Upon a Pantomime features three of your favourite classic children's tales combined into one.

Including Cinderella, 101 Dalmatians and Jack and the Beanstalk, this pantomime takes the bests bits and makes it into one magical show.

It's running at Bangor Abbey Parish Centre from Wednesday, December 29, 2021 to Saturday, January 8, 2022.

You can find out more and how to book tickets here.

Pantomimes in County Londonderry

Sleeping Beauty, Millennium Forum

Panto season is back at the Millennium Forum, with Sleeping Beauty taking the stage.

Starring William Caulfield as Nanny, there will be lots of laughs, special effects and festive fun for all the family.

The show kicked off on Friday, November 26, 2021 and is running until Sunday, January 2, 2022.

You can find out more and how to books tickets here.

Pantomimes in County Armagh

Rapunzel: The Quarantined Princess, Building Bridges Community Arts Theatre, Lurgan

The Lurgan Panto is returning in 2021 with the story of Rapunzel: The Quarantined Princess.

The show will feature a tongue in cheek take on this traditional fairy tale.

The event will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 13:00.

You can find out more and how to books tickets here.

Pantomimes in County Antrim

Snow White at Theatre at The Mill, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council

Mr. Hullabaloo Productions in association with Theatre at The Mill will be returning with their panto Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Created by the Mr. Hullabaloo team- Ian Kells and Noleen Esler, this fun-filled event will bring festive cheer to all the family.

The show kicked off on Saturday, November 27 and will return on Sun 5 Dec, Sat 11, Sun 12 Dec, Sat 18 Dec and Sun 19 Dec.

You can find out more and how to books tickets here.

Pantomimes in County Fermanagh

The Show Must Go On, Ardhowen Theatre, Enniskillen

This uplifting show from EOL, features some of the best songs and music of Broadway and the West End.

Featuring Mamma Mia, Les Misérables, Wicked and more, it's the perfect show to enjoy all your favourites in one place.

Wednesday, December 1 to Saturday, December 4, 2021.

You can find out more and how to book tickets here.

Pantomimes in County Tyrone

Oliver Jr presented by Hazel Wand Theatre School, Strule Arts Centre, Omagh

The show will include all of the hits from the Oliver musical.

The event will be playing from Thursday, December 9 to Saturday, December 11, 2021.

You can find out more and how to book tickets here.