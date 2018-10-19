Cinemagic boss talks about her travels

Joan Burney Keatings MBE, chief executive, Cinemagic

Where was your first family holiday?

To America with my mum and dad when I was very young, I think that’s when my love for LA started.

What was your best holiday?

A recent trip to Mexico after we had just finished filming ‘Grace and Goliath’ as it was a complete switch off and I had amazing family time and fun with the kids.

And your worst?

I always make the most of any holiday but once in Turkey I ended in hospital with a virus and that was definitely a bit scary.

How many countries have you visited?

I have been very fortunate to visit a lot of the world from Australia, Thailand, USA, Hong Kong, Singapore, Hawaii, Mauritius, a lot of Europe and much of the most beautiful of all, Ireland.

Favourite country to visit?

I travel to the States a lot with work and I really love LA, in particular Santa Monica, where we have a big Cinemagic LA festival every year.

We hosted Premieres of Cinemagic Feature Films ‘A Christmas Star’ and ‘Grace and Goliath’ there and lots of young people flew out for the Premieres - it was very special.

What is your travelling bugbear?

Jet lag! I never get it going out but coming home it seems to hit me hardest!

What do you always pack?

Far far too much! We have so many work events on, that the case is always full of clothes for both the East and West coast.

And I always pack my Bible to keep me safe.