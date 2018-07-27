Coffee and Open Morning at Crosskennan

Always wondered what goes on behind the scenes at Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary?

On Saturday, July 28, you can take a tour of the sanctuary, meet the residents and find out about the work they do.

The morning will run from 11am-1pm and will include refreshements and a tour of the sanctuary.

Tickets are £10 each and must be pre-booked with the Sanctuary (telephone or email:visit@crosskennanlane.org.uk for details) so that numbers are known in advance for safety reasons. Your ticket fee goes towards the ongoing work at the sanctuary.