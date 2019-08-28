Contractor appointed for new Larne sports pavilion

Plans for a new sports pavilion at Sandy Bay have taken a step forward following the appointment of contractor, Cleary Contracting.

A new two-storey, modern and “fit-for-purpose facility” housing a community hall , meeting room, kitchen, storage rooms and toilets on the ground floor and four large changing rooms accommodating up to 16 or 20 people in each, with showers and toilets will be located on the lower ground floor.

The community hall will measure 118 square metres and the changing rooms will be able to accommodate up to 16 or 20 people in each.

At a recent meeting of full council, elected members were informed that council has selected a contractor to carry out construction on the site.

Chair of Borough Growth, Councillor Gregg McKeen said: “This is wonderful news for those who currently use Sandy Bay grounds, as well as the wider community.

“These facilities will be state-of-the-art and will provide a real community hub for the people in the area.

“I want to thank local residents for their continued patience as we work to deliver what will be a superb pavilion.”

Ald. Paul Reid commented: “I warmly welcome this move which means we are able to progress with our ambitious plans for Sandy Bay pavilion.

“This is something the local community have been pushing for for some time and I am delighted work is due to begin this autumn.”

Council officers are due to meet with the chosen contractor in the coming weeks to finalise a plan for delivery.

Initially, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council had anticipated that works would be able to commence at the end of July.

Planning permission for the pavilion was granted in December 2018 and extensive work has been carried out since with Northern Ireland Water and DfI to finalise requirements.

The new sports pavilion will provide a modern facility for the local community and sporting clubs to use, a key aim of the council.