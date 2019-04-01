Convention in Broughshane

Second Broughshane Presbyterian Church is to be the venue for the 105th Irish National CE Convention to be held on Saturday, September 21.

Delegates from throughout Ireland will be invited to join locals as they participate in the various events.

Rev. Stephen Kennedy from Buckna Presbyterian Church will speak on the theme, “All for Jesus”.

There will be something for everyone with special events for Seniors and Juniors as well as business meetings. Everyone will be welcome to the public meetings. Further information can be obtained from: conventioninformation@gmail.com