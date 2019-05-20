‘Daft as a brush’ Brian stops off in Belfast

The founder of a cancer charity which provides dedicated transport for children receiving treatment and care is halfway through an epic challenge which will see him walk over 7,000 miles around the coastline of the UK and Ireland.

To mark the half way point, founder Brian Burnie called into motor retailer Charles Hurst Nissan in Belfast to thank staff in person for supporting him in the gruelling fundraising trek.

Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care provides a free transport service in Newcastle for young patients who are undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment – some from as far afield as the Scottish Borders, North Yorkshire and West Cumbria.

The charity’s fleet of 30 vehicles, which have been exclusively provided by Charles Hurst parent company Lookers, have become a common sight on the North East’s roads thanks their colourful outward appearance.

Lookers also agreed last year to provide Brian and his team with a support vehicle for the challenge in the shape of a Nissan Navara, which has been towing a generator, carrying water, emergency equipment and first aid supplies to help him on his journey.

Brian will be walking from Larne to the Giant’s Causeway over to Londonderry and along the coast. The walk will then continue anti-clockwise back to Dublin by mid-September.

Brian said: “We continue to raise lots of money for the charity and hope to be able to announce an impressive total next year. More importantly, however, is that we get to spread the word about our work, both here in Northern Ireland and right across the UK, as it has made such a difference to the lives of many brave young people back in the North East and surrounding areas.”

Justin Kinnear, Charles Hurst Nissan Franchise Manager, said: “Having heard about the great work that Brian and his team were doing in the North East, we were delighted that they could visit us at the half way point of their challenge.

“Lookers has a long history of providing vehicles to this fantastic cause. We sincerely hope the team can do the same for other areas of the UK and Ireland,” he added.