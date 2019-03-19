Daniella is poster girl for ‘Diana’

A Ballymena teenager has been selected to be a poster girl for an international campaign in memory of Princess Diana.

Daniella Timperley (18) has been chosen as one of 12 outstanding young people, from across the world, to take centre stage for The Diana Award’s Change_Makers campaign (www.diana-award.org.uk/change_makers).

Ballymena teenager Daniella (standing fourth from right) has been selected to be a poster girl for an international campaign in memory of Princess Diana.

The campaign kicks-off their 20th anniversary year to drive a new wave of nominations from across the world for an award in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Diana Award is widely considered to be one of the most prestigious accolade a young person can receive for their social action or humanitarian work. The youth charity benefits from the support of Diana, Princess of Wales’ sons, The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex.

All the young people leading the campaign alongside Daniella – who come from the UK, USA, Canada, India and UAE - challenge negative stereotypes young people are often labelled with.

Daniella has been passionate about tackling domestic violence in a positive and proactive way as it is a cause close to her heart. Since 2016 she has represented Woman’s Aid ABCLN on the BBC Children in Need Youth Panel where she voices the needs of people affected by domestic abuse and highlights the crucial work that Women’s Aid does.

She has raised awareness about domestic violence and emotional control through films which have been shown in school assemblies,

helping to educate young people on the impact of domestic abuse and how to spot it.

For this, Daniella herself received a Diana Award in 2018.

She said: “I am grateful for the platform that the Diana Award gives young people to share their stories and promote their causes in order to inspire people to get involved. Carrying on Princess Diana’s legacy is so important and it is breath-taking how Diana is having such a huge impact on young people who she has never met and who were born after her time.”

Tessy Ojo, CEO of The Diana Award, said: “The stories of the 12 young people, taking part in this campaign to mark our 20th anniversary will drive a new wave of nominations and inspire others to make positive change. Our research reveals that the vast majority of young people want to make a positive impact on society. We urge communities from across Northern Ireland to visit our

website and tell us about more young people like Daniella who deserve to be recognised with The Diana Award.”

James Nixon, Managing Director, Jones Knowles Ritchie, said: “The Change_Makers campaign puts those individuals centre stage, allowing them to tell their stories and demonstrate the truly positive impact they are having on society, while encouragingothers to follow in their footsteps.”

Nominations are now open for young people aged nine to 25 years. The deadline is March 29. Visit diana-award.org.uk to provide details about the young person you’d like to put forward.