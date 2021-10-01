Deadwood Stage is back on track for LMS

Get your tickets NOW for Londonderry Musical Society's Calamity Jane

The group had planned to stage Calamity Jane in the city’s Millennium Forum last year but the famous Deadwood Stage was derailed due to Covid-19 restrictions and the closure of theatres.

Now LMS and the Millennium Forum have been given the green light for the show to proceed!

And with just two weeks between the ‘green light’ and ‘curtain up’, the Musical Society is depending on their loyal audiences to really support them this year and buy their tickets as soon as possible!

Calamity Jane runs at the Millenniun Forum from Wednesday, October 13 until Saturday, October 16, nightly at 8pm.

Calamity Jane is based on the historical figure of frontierswoman Calamity Jane. The stage musical was an adaption of a 1953 Warner Bros. musical film of the same name that starred Doris Day.

Deadwood City’s two most famous peace officers, Calamity Jane and Wild Bill Hickok, get involved in saving the neck of Henry Miller, the local saloon operator. It seems that “Millie” has been promoting a beautiful actress named Frances Fryer, but the reality is slightly different!

To keep the peace, Calamity sets out for Chicago to bring back the miners’ real heart-throb, Adelaide Adams.

In Chicago, Calamity mistakes Adelaide’s maid, Katie Brown, for the actress and hauls her back to Deadwood. Calamity once more has to restore order but all doesn’t go to plan!

Busy putting the finishing touches to the show is the talented production team of Director Michael Poole, Musical Director Peter Doherty and Choreographer Venessa Chapman. Taking on the title role of Calamity Jane is the wonderful Caitlyn McCrea.

Caitlyn is backed up by a very talented team of principal players inclding Rachel Harley as Katie Brown, Warren McCook as Bill Hickock, Ben McGinn as Danny Gilmartin, Natalie Armstrong as Adelaide and David Keown as Francis Fryer.