‘Defending the Caveman’ busts myths of the sexes

“It should really be called ‘Defending the cavePEOPLE not just the caveman because this play just resonates with everyone, it’s the same reaction from men and women - wow!”

Comedian Tom O’Mahony was speaking after his first weekend of performances in Rob Becker’s Defending the Caveman, the longest running one-man show in Broadway history, which will play various theatres in Northern Ireland, busting the stereotypical myths of differences between the sexes.

Using psychology, sociology and plain old observational comedy, Defending the Caveman highlights the battle of the sexes – the stereotypical and yet, undisputedly true differences between men and women.

Directed by Belfast man Dan Gordon, Defending the Caveman “looks at where we come from emotionally, how we came from being hunter/gatherers and how it’s totally universal”.

“The reaction to our first shows was amazing, the appreciation was unbelievable and what struck me was talking to the people who waited behind in the foyer after the show, “ said Tom.

“They were from all over the world, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Iceland and they all just ‘got it’, saying how refreshing the play was, how universal the themes are and how it really helped them to understand each other better.”

No stranger to Belfast, Tom O’Mahony is a regular performer at Lavery’s and Pug Ugly’s with his stand-up routine.

So how does a renowned stand up comedian “rein himself in” to following a script?

“I did find it strange at the beginning but they did let me off the leash a bit to make the script a bit more relatable to this country - I mean I can’t exactly deliver it like the lads in China do, can I? - but there are of course major points that I have to stick to but it is such a brilliant script and it keeps me on my toes!

“It’s a much bigger production than just a guy standing on stage with a mic. I would just say to peopple to come along and have your eyes opened as to why we behave like we do, and have a really good night out, it’s not preachy at all, just light-hearted fun.”

For full details on the Defending the Caveman tour check out www.defendingthecaveman.ie