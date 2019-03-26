Erin and the rest of the gang.

Derry Girls: 15 sneak peek photos ahead of tonight's episode 'The Curse'

Erin and the gang descend upon a family wedding where they run into cousin Eamonn (Ardal O'Hanlon).

Here is a selection of photos from tonight's eagerly awaited episode.

Granda Joe and Aunt Sarah seem to be enjoying themselves but how long will it last before disaster strikes?

1. Derry Girls S2 E4

This looks like it could be serious!

2. Derry Girls S2 E4

Happy Days - Uncle Colm is back.

3. Derry Girls S2 E4

I wonder if that's something a little bit stronger than tea that Sister Michael is drinking?

4. Derry Girls S2 E4

