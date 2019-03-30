Detached home on a spacious mature site

This delightful detached home in Coleraine is in excellent decorative order throughout.

The property, which is set on a mature spacious site and conveniently fronts the Lodge Road, is within walking distance of Coleraine town centre, train station, health centre as well as other local amenities and schools.

Accommodation comprises four bedrooms and three reception rooms and features of the property include stained glass windows.

Off the real wood floored entrance hall is a cloakroom comprising wc and wash hand basin; a wet room with electic shower; a 17’8 x 12’2 lounge with feature mahogany surround fireplace piped for gas fire; a 12’1 x 11’7 family room with mahogany surround fireplace; a 14’9 x 13’5 dining room; a 15’3 x 14’9 kitchen with a range of eye and low level units, gas hob with extractor fan, electric oven, built in fridge freezer, and plumbed for dishwasher; and a 9’4 x 8’2 utility room.

On the first floor there is access to the floored roofspace via slingsby ladder.

There are four bedrooms: one 12’9 x 11’8 bedroom with built in mirrored sliderobes and en-suite comprising walk in shower cubicle with electric shower, wc, and wash hand basin; a 18’6 x 12’2 bedroom with built in mirrored sliderobes; a 11’8 x 10’4 bedroom with built in storage; and a 10’8 x 10’2 bedroom with built in storage.

Also on this floor is a shower room comprising a walk-in shower cubicle with electric shower, wash hand basin, and a hotpress.

Externally, there is a 17’4 x 17’4 garage with roller door and pedestrian door, a single drainer stainless steel sink unit, workbenches, power points and lighting and roofspace with slingsby ladder (partially floored).

The property, which is approached via a tarmac driveway, has a feature decorative paved patio area to rear and has garden to front and side which is laid in lawn with shrubs and flowerbeds.

Viewing comes highly recommended by the selling agent.