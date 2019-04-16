Devoted Armagh parents win spectacular competition courtesy of Corick House Hotel & Spa

The only four-star hotel in County Tyrone, Corick House Hotel & Spa recently announced an exciting new refurbished bar, giving away a great prize to celebrate.

The winners of our exciting Corick House Hotel & Spa competition have been announced as Sharon and Mark Doyle from Co. Armagh.

Doting grandmother Joan entered our prize in which we asked you to nominate yourself or others for an overnight stay at the Corick House Hotel.

The news comes as the only four-star hotel in County Tyrone, Corick House Hotel & Spa recently announced an exciting newly refurbished bar.

To celebrate the refurbishments within the charming period-style William and Mary listed 17th century house, Corick House Hotel & Spa teamed up with the News Letter recently to give one lucky couple the chance to win an overnight stay for two, complete with bubbly on arrival, full access to the Thermal Suite and a mouth-watering Irish breakfast the following morning.

The worthy winners were nominated by Sharon's mother, who proudly revealed: ''My daughter and son in law have three children aged 10, eight and three years old.

''Unfortunately both the eight and three year-old children are in wheel-chairs as they both have spina bifida.

Owners of local family-business Corick House: Haldene McCleary; Andrew Beacom; and Avril Robson

''Despite this, their dad works full-time and mum works as a part-time nurse - juggling work days to attend hospital appointments and physiotherapy and everything in between.

''The children's needs always take priority which definitely leaves them no 'me time' in their lives, day or night! 'They take one day at a time and take everything in their stride - and the children are so happy and just absolutely amazing.

''I would like to thank Sharon and Mark for being amazing parents to my grandchildren with this fabulous 'Step into Spring package' at the beautiful location of Corrick House Hotel. They so deserve it.''



From starting life as a Bed & Breakfast by the late Jean Beacom who purchased the historic house and brought it back to its former glory in 1996, the success of Corick House has continued to grow, reaching an illustrious milestone in 2013 when it was awarded the highly-coveted, prestigious four-star status by the Northern Ireland Tourist Board – the only four-star hotel in County Tyrone.

Deserving winners Sharon and Mark win the fabulous 'Step Into Spring' package, with a glass of bubbly on arrival followed by a night in a deluxe room with full access to the Thermal Suite in the Spa, including the Hydrotherapy Pool, Sauna, Steam Room, Experience Shower & Thermal Lounger and will finish their stay with a full Irish breakfast the following morning.

Corick House Hotel & Spa

Congratulations Sharon and Mark and thank you to everyone who entered our competition! Stay tuned for more exciting News Letter competitions which will be available both online and in print.

To learn more about Corick House Hotel & Spa and to book, visit: www.corickcountryhouse.com.