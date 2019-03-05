Disabled and Deaf Artists urged to apply for funding

Awards of up to £5,000 are available for artists in Northern Ireland who are disabled/deaf.

The grants are to help progress artists’ careers.

The iDA (individual disabled and deaf artists) Awards scheme is a dedicated programme to build skills and develop original and challenging work by disabled and deaf artists across all art forms.

The scheme, managed by the University of Atypical with funding from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, has helped the careers of many artists who have gone on to achieve international recognition.

Chris Ledger, Chief Executive of the University of Atypical, said the iDA was invaluable in supporting disabled and deaf artists to produce exciting new work.

She added: “The grant scheme is open to proposals from artists with all types of impairment or disability, including unseen conditions such as diabetes, dyslexia and epilepsy. This is a developmental scheme so we welcome applications from emerging talent as well as from more established artists. Decisions are made on evidence of artistic merit, talent and ambition.”

Past iDA Awards recipients include visual and performance artist Sinead O’Donnell, who currently has a major retrospective exhibition at the Millennium Court Arts Centre in Portadown and playwright Shannon Yee, who has toured the world with her award-winning immersive theatre piece ‘Reassembled...slightly askew’. Both artists won Arts Council of Northern Ireland MIA (Major Individual Artist) Awards in 2017.

Gilly Campbell, Head of Community Arts & Education, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is delighted to support this important programme with National Lottery funding. It encourages the creation of new, high-quality artistic work and addresses the need for disabled and d/Deaf artists to have on-going training and skills development within the sector.”

To apply for a grant go to iDA@universityofatypical.org. To request an advice session contact Hugh O’Donnell on iDA@universityofatypical.org or phone 028 9023 9450. The deadline for applications is 4pm, Thursday, March 14.