Do plants tend to die on you?

Whatever the reasons might be, there’s a whole group of people out there struggling with the seemingly simple task of not killing their plants.

We asked horticulturist Jamie Butterworth for some easy tips millennials can follow to help their plants survive.

Choose your plants carefully

Jamie says: “Don’t grow difficult or time consuming plants that demand a lot of tender loving care. There are many plants that thrive upon neglect, and these are the ones to opt for.” He recommends trying Aspidistra or cacti.

Grow them where you can see them

Jamie says: “Plants are great at letting you know when they’re not happy. By growing them somewhere obvious, you can take steps as soon as they look a bit peaky.”

Treat them mean to keep them keen

“Often it’s easy to ‘over love’ plants, giving them too much water or worrying unnecessarily. The plants I grow at home are all resilient and tough, and only need attention every few weeks,” said Jamie, who recommends investing in a Dwarf umbrella tree.

Check where the plants come from

He says: “Plants that naturally grow in the desert, such as cacti, won’t want to be holed up in a shady bathroom. And similarly, a shade loving plant won’t want to be next to a south-facing window.”

Grow something you can eat too

Jamie says: “You’re much more likely to take better care of a plant if you know you can also include it in a meal,” says Jamie, who recommends growing herbs or chillies.