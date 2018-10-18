Dream home featuring seven bedrooms and enormous grounds for sale in Northern Ireland

A magnificent former 'gentleman's residence' featuring seven bedrooms and two-and-a-half acres of stunning woodland garden could be your new dream home.

Located on Craigdarragh Road in Helens Bay, one of the most sought after addresses in County Down, the sprawling mansion named Ballycrenan is beautifully situated in peaceful and verdant woodland. Helens Bay itself is situated a short drive from Belfast, Bangor and Holywood.

The ground floor features several eye-catching reception rooms (Photo: Property Pal)

Built in 1907, the red brick building possesses palpable character and commands views of Belfast Lough.

The property's ground floor features a number of charming reception spaces, including drawing, dining, sun and family rooms, as well as an AGA equipped kitchen.

Owners who aren't content with the property's enormous driveway can stow their car(s) in the building's integral double garage.

The villa is ideally suited for large families, the first floor featuring seven bedrooms, with the possibility to turn a store room into an eighth.

The property was formerly a 'gentleman's residence' (Photo: Property Pal)

En-suite bathrooms cater two of the larger bedrooms, while a sizable bathroom and separate shower room serves the rest of the house's residents.

Perhaps the property's most eye-catching feature is the sprawling woodland punctuated with colourful patches of flowers and shrubs.

To the rear sits an immaculate lawn which was once utilised as a grass tennis court.

The beautiful mansion of course comes at a cost.

Ballycrenan features a sizeable driveway and a double garage (Photo: Property Pal)

Those interested in buying Ballycrenan will have to part with roughly £1.1 million.