‘Drunken youths are making life a misery’

The PSNI should not be providing parenting for youths who are making the lives of Carrick residents a misery.

That was the view of police and Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership member Cllr Andrew Wilson after a large group of drunken youths were fighting and causing annoyance at Woodburn Road on Saturday.

Inspector Colin Ash said: “On Saturday evening, we received a report at 9.15 pm that a large group of youths had gathered in the Woodburn Road area of Carrickfergus and were consuming alcohol and causing a disturbance.

“Police attended the scene and the youths immediately dispersed.

“We understand the effect that anti-social behaviour can have on communities and we are committed to finding solutions to address it.

“However, these solutions require combined efforts and cannot be found by police alone.

“We’re extremely keen to stress the dangers of underage drinking, and we’re asking parents and guardians to know where their children are and to make them aware of the seriousness of their actions.

“We’re appealing to young people to think about the consequences of getting a criminal conviction, which could damage opportunities to travel, study or get the job they want.”

Cllr Wilson pointed out that the PCSP has also requested focused police patrols in the area.

The UUP representative continued: “However there is a responsibility on the young people themselves not to engage in behaviour that makes other people’s lives a misery and that providing alcohol to anyone under the age of 18 is a criminal offence.”