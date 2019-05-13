Brian Kennedy thrills festival goers at Friends Goodwill

Singer Brian Kennedy thrilled a crowd of more than 1,000 revellers at the Friends Goodwill Music Festival in Larne on Saturday night.

The Belfast singer performed a mix of new material and favourites at the market yard venue.

Keni Brownlow entertains at Broadway during the Friends Goodwill Music Festival. INLT 18-001-PSB

Other crowd pleasers taking part included Scotland’s The Dangleberries and an array of local talent, including young people from The Music Yard collective - who sang “You Raise Me Up” with Kennedy at the finale.

Chefs including Paula McIntyre showed off their culinary skills at the Cookery Theatre which was hosted by BBC Radio’s Kim Lenaghan.

Sunday featured another busy music stage with Dana Masters and Goats Don’t Shave and three more chefs got the taste buds tingling on the Cookery Theatre stage.

The festival, organised by Mid and East Borough Council, now has plans to grow over the coming years thanks to funding from Tourism Northern Ireland.