‘Ladies who Lunch’ raise £3,500 at Magheramorne event

The Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI charity hosted the 13th ‘Ladies who Lunch’ event in the Blue Circle Club, Magheramorne, on Saturday, which raised £3,500.

After a wine reception and five course lunch, the ladies were entertained by a ‘flash mob’ of Islandmagee Ladies’ Choir.

The guest speaker was Kathy Clugson, chair of Gardeners’ Question Time and announcer on Radio Four who gave the audience an “interesting anecdotal and humorous talk”.

The organisers would like to thank Spar Islandmagee for its generosity and all the ladies who provided food and prizes.