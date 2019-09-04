Mouthwatering dishes on offer during Belfast Restaurant Week

A choice of 600 mouthwatering dishes will be on offer in 40 city centre restaurants during Belfast Restaurant Week which runs from September 23 to 29.

A joint venture between Belfast One and Destination CQ, the initiative will tickle the taste buds of diners seeking scrumptious steaks, vegan feasts and delicious dining experiences with Asian, Italian and Mediterranean influences.

Diners will be encouraged to explore the number one shopping and leisure destination in Northern Ireland and stop off for lunch, dinner or the now famous Big Belfast Brunch - available in participating restaurants on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29.

Julie McCullagh, Marketing Manager, Belfast One, said: “Belfast Restaurant Week has fast become one of the most exciting and busiest weeks for restaurants in the Belfast City Centre events calendar.

“We first brought the joint initiative to our local restaurants in February and we had more than 30 sign up, generating more than £150,000 for the local economy and driving an almost 20 per cent increase in midweek evening footfall year on year in just seven days.

“This autumn we’re excited to further develop Belfast Restaurant Week to include a Taste The City Producers Market where local chefs will demonstrate their culinary skills for foodies to recreate at home.”

Gareth Neill, of Destination CQ, said: “Belfast Restaurant Week provides an opportunity to dine out in style, try new venues and support our fantastic independent restaurant scene in Belfast. Our expanded lunch and brunch offerings will have something for everyone.”

As well as dining out at some of Belfast’s finest restaurants from as little as £10 per person, those who crave creating their own Instagrammable recipes at home can go along to the Taste The Island supported Taste The City Producers Market on September 28 and 29 in Writer’s Square where they will be inspired with demos by chefs from Belfast restaurants before stocking up on locally sourced and grown produce to take home, as well as live music and family fun from 10am to 4pm each day.

Gareth added: “We are delighted to be working with Tourism NI on the Taste The Island standout event ‘Taste The City’ on 28 and 29 September as part of Belfast Restaurant Week, where the city’s best chefs will be cooking alongside some of Northern Ireland’s most formidable food and beverage producers.”

Aine Kearney, Business Support and Events Director, Tourism NI said: “We are delighted to offer support to Belfast Restaurant Week which was funded through Tourism NI’s Taste the Island Events Scheme.

“The scheme was developed for festivals and events to enable them to motivate both local and international visitors to enjoy the high quality produce available here.

“Belfast Restaurant Week offers an exciting programme of events and experiences and I would encourage everyone to taste the finest food and drink our local chefs and producers have to offer.”

Participating restaurants and menus can be found at www.belfastrestaurantweek.org