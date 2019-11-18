These are 16 of the best Belfast takeaways - according to TripAdvisor
Fancy skipping the cooking and ordering in?
Monday 18 November 2019 13:40
These 16 takeaway restaurants in Belfast come highly recommended, and range from Indian feasts and sushi, to tasty Italian cuisine - there’s something for everyone.
1. Tale of Spice
Praised for its excellent service and delicious food, the menu here is designed to take diners on a culinary journey throughout India, with plenty of exciting flavours to enjoy. Rating: 5/5
2. Nu Delhi
Offering a selection of Indian, Asian and Balti cuisines, Nu Delhi has everything from classic curries and grill dishes, to Indian tapas on the menu, with gluten free and vegetarian options available. Rating: 4.5/5
3. Bites of India
Bites of India dishes up a mix of traditional Indian cuisine packed full of exotic aromas, with diners praising its quick service and reasonable prices. Rating: 5
4. Kathmandu Kitchen Nepalese and Indian Restaurant
An array of tasty Nepalese specials feature on the main menu, including chicken momo, lamb tikka, Himalayan prawn curry and saag ra masu, each served with plain nan, rice or chips. Rating: 4.5/5
