Elegance and style in Enniskillen

Set in wonderful maturity within one of Enniskillen’s most sought after locations, this family home encompasses elegance and style exuding high quality throughout.

This early 20th century residence, which is a convenient walk to Enniskillen’s town centre, has been very sympathetically refurbished and extended to provide an attractive mix of contemporary living with traditional character, emphasised by it’s interconnecting yet separate living areas.

Tastefully combines traditional character and contemporary style

Its c.5,000 sq.ft. interior meets both family and individual needs.

Among it’s many stand-out features is its state of the art kitchen featuring both style and function, perfect for entertaining family and friends; and, its generous bedroom space including a master bedroom, boasting a luxury en-suite and abundant wardrobe space.

This exceptional property, which has a Smart Home system, offers many more extras and surprises, all set on generous and enclosed grounds that afford wonderful surroundings.

Ground floor accommodation includes: a hallway and casual lounge area, a 19’1 x 14’ sitting room, a 31’6” x 13’3” family room open plan to a 27’6” x 22’3” kitchen and dining area, a utility room, a 14’2” x 10’bedroom with adjoining toilet, a 12’5” x 11’1” study and a 14’ x 12’ recreation room.

Stylish Italian kitchen with an array of fitted high and low level units

Located upstairs is the 19’11” x 13’1” master suite and master bedroom, a 27’2” x 13’7” bedroom and a 15’6” x 11’2” bedroom which share a Jack and Jill en-suite, a 16’ x 14’ bedroom, a 13’11” x 12’ guest bedroom, a 9’7” x 6’5” box room and also a 9’4” x 8’4” bathroom.

Outdoor features include - a 27’1” x 15’7” detached garage; tarmacadam driveway providing access from Chanterhill Road through electric and wooden panelled sliding gate, leading to a parking area; a south facing large front garden and generous lawn, sandstone patio area and a second raised patio area to rear; and grounds surrounded by mature trees and hedging.

Viewing is strictly through the selling agent.