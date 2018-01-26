This exceptional country dwelling offers well proportioned family living accommodation and is meticulously presented throughout.

The property boasts four bedrooms (master with a large ensuite/dressing room) and three reception rooms, plus a well equipped kitchen/dinette with patio doors to the landscaped rear gardens. The attention to detail is evident immediately when you enter the property and the landscaped mature gardens enjoy a southerly orientation.

You will find a uPVC Georgian Style front door with glazed side panels and a fan over, tiled floor, glazed door and side panels to the reception hall.

The latter area features a solid pine open tread staircase to the first floor and solid oak wooden flooring. The lounge has an attractive marble fireplace with granite insets, electric fire, wooden flooring, TV point, ceiling coving and centrepiece; the room is exceptionally well decorated in quality wall paper.

The kitchean boasts an extensive range of fitted units and a Range Master Stove, double fan ovens and grill, canopy surround with an extractor fan, plus an integrated fridge and dishwasher, pan drawers and glass display unit.

Upstairs is a gallery style landing with wooden flooring, a seating area, a velux roof window to the front and a shelved airing cupboard with a light. The master bedroom boasts views over the front garden and an ensuite in addition to fitted furniture including wardrobes and a dressing table.

Three additional rooms are done in wooden flooring, one with views onto the front garden and the other with a gable end window and velux roof window.

The bathroom has a freestanding roll top bath, tiled floor and a tiled shower cubicle with a Mira power shower.

The property has a large integral garage with a roller door, oil fired Grant boiler and an extensive range of fitted units.

A sweeping stoned driveway approaches the property via a pillar and gated entrance to a large parking area and the extensive planted front garden.