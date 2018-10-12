This fabulous detached family home is conveniently located off the main arterial route from Belfast to Dublin. The house enjoys a private location with rural views from most rooms. The current owners have recently undertaken a full modernisation programme on the entire house and have incorporated many modern conveniences such as an air conditioning system, beam vacuum system and a gas central heating system. Each of the bathrooms and ensuites has been updated with contemporary sanitary ware and feature wall tiling and the pressurised water system means that there will never be a shortage of hot water.

The recently fitted solid walnut kitchen has an excellent range of high quality appliances, solid granite work surfaces and a feature glass breakfast bar. With space for casual dining this really is a great family home. The generous accommodation is spread over one level, three of the four double bedrooms benefit from ensuite facilities and the master suite has a fabulous dressing room with an extensive range of fitted furniture.

The living accommodation comprises a spacious lounge, dining room, family room and sunroom, all of which have solid white oak flooring, decorative ceiling coving and recessed stainless steel spotlighting.

Externally the privately enclosed gardens are laid in rolling lawns, mature flowerbeds and shrubs.

There is a delightful garden path that runs right round the circumference of the site and a raised lawn commanding 360 degree views of the surrounding countryside.

There is also ample parking for several vehicles in the driveway. This is a rare opportunity to acquire a modern home on a private site but still retaining ease of access to Sprucefield, Hillsborough, Belfast and the motorway network. There is also remote controlled electronic gates to tarmac driveway, and brick pavior steps to hardwood front door with oval stained glass panels.