A father and son team have been "totally shocked" after Mid and East Antrim Borough Council told them to leave the spot in Carnfunnock Country Park where the family has run a popular fun zone for almost 23 years.

Ian Lough leased land at the council-owned Carnfunnock Country Park, Larne where he operates his ‘Carnfunnock Family Fun Zone’.

The council is starting a £6.3m development of the popular park - expected to take 18 months - starting this winter.

Ian and his son Chris were told by email in June that it was up to them whether they wanted to keep operating during the work.

The mini-train line has been a huge hit with generations of children at Carnfunnock Family Fun Zone.

Then on Thursday they were called into a meeting with the council's Head of Parks and a legal representative.

"We thought we were getting an update on when work was going to start and when we'd be able to open again," Ian said.

"But they handed us this letter, saying your lease had been terminated. We were totally shocked and absolutely heartbroken."

Their business is "financially sound" and they have invested some £500,000 in it.

Chris and Ian Lough have been left "totally shocked" after Mid and East Antrim Council told them to leave the spot where the family has run a the Carnfunnock Family Fun Zone for almost 23 years.

It has a miniature railway, 18 hole mini golf and various other attractions.

The business employs both men full time, as well as 17 seasonal staff.

The council emailed the pair on 21 June to say it would be their decision whether to keep operating in 2025, during the works.

However the council took a dramatically different approach in the letter of 19 September which was handed to them, entitled: "Notice to quit - tenancy for family fun zone at Carnfunnock Country Park"

In it the council said it had taken "further advice" in relation to health and safety for the public and staff during the work, and said elected members had “ageed to terminate your lease”. They must vacate the land in six months.

The News Letter asked the council why did it not suspend the lease during the work - rather than terminating it?

This paper also asked if the council was considering setting up its own fun zone on the same land?

No responses had been given at the time of going to press.

An online petition to the council to leave the fun zone in place has been signed by almost 4,000 people so far.

"On Sunday we had about 1000 visitors, where we would normally have about 300 at this time,” Ian said. “They were all saying how grateful they were that we had been there. Generations of people were coming, saying they had come as a child and now they're bringing their children too."

The pair are taking legal advice.

Invited to respond, the council did not acknowledge that it had ordered the pair to leave the park.

A Council spokesperson said: “Major construction works to dramatically redevelop Carnfunnock Country Park is planned to commence January 2025 and be completed by Summer 2026.

“The successful contractor will be responsible for the security of the construction site throughout the programme of works, however as Council has a legal obligation to consider all aspects of health and safety in and around the site, it was decided that the site should not remain open during the planned redevelopment.

“Pedestrian access will be available through appropriate areas of the park by way of an isolated path. The path has been purposefully redirected through a field to ensure walkers are safely away from the construction site. Council is available to liaise with the affected party to discuss further.”