Covid-19 vaccination centre in Belfast gives family of doctors unexpected chance to work together

But when the coronavirus pandemic started, the couple, who had worked together in a practice in east Belfast, got their GMC registrations reinstated to offer their help.

Dr Holmes said they felt the vaccination centre at the SSE Arena was the “perfect opportunity to help”.

“It was something we could do, we were very well able to do it and we were very positive the whole way through,” she told the PA news agency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junior doctor Patrick Burke with his parents, retired GPs Dr Bryan Burke and Dr Lorna Holmes, at the Covid-19 vaccine centre at the SSE Arena in Belfast. Picture date: Friday August 20, 2021.

“We were vaccinated before we started so I take my hat off to the people who ploughed on before vaccinations were introduced. I really do applaud them.”

Dr Burke said: “We were fairly recently retired, and our colleagues both in general practice and in hospital were working their backsides off and we wanted to see what we could do to help out.

“To be able to help with the vaccination programme, to help take a little bit of the pressure off them – both the hospitals and general practice of course are still under immense pressure at the moment – so any little bit we can do to help here, we’re more than happy to do so.”

He described it as a team effort, which also involved dentists and support staff.

Junior doctor Patrick Burke with his parents, retired GPs Dr Bryan Burke and Dr Lorna Holmes, at the Covid-19 vaccine centre at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

“I know it’s a cliche but it’s true, it has been a real team effort,” he said.

Their son recently returned to Northern Ireland after qualifying as a junior doctor in England.

He said he felt helping with the vaccination effort at the SSE Arena was very worthwhile.

“It’s been a great opportunity to be part of a big project and to be alongside my parents,” he said.

“I qualified the same year that they retired, so it was as if they were handing the baton over to me – I didn’t expect to ever get to work with them.”