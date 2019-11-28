Fire chief Max Joyce’s award for leadership

A Portadown firefighter has been honoured for Outstanding Leadership.

Group Commander Max Joyce, who is based at Southern Command Headquarters in Portadown, was recognised for his ‘outstanding leadership, selflessness, humility and kindness’.

Also honoured were firefighters from Lurgan Fire Station.

Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Commendations included Watch Commander O’Neill, Firefighter White, Firefighter McIntyre and both watches of Lurgan Fire Station.

The special awards ceremony last week, at Lagan Valley Island Centre involved the awarding of Employee Awards to individuals and teams who have gone above and beyond in contributing to the Service in the past 12 months.

Chief Fire and Rescue Officer Michael Graham (Interim) said: “It is my privilege to publically recognise them and to thank them for their dedicated years of service.”