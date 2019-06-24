First seabins at Glenarm Marina and Carrick Marina

Glenarm Marina has one of the first new seabins to be installed along the coastline of Mid and East Antrim.

Each bin can hold up to 12kg at full capacity, collecting the equivalent of 20,000 bottles or 83,000 bags per year.

Cllr. Angela Smyth who proposed the installation at the council’s monthly meeting in February, said: “I am absolutely delighted that my proposal to install new seabins within the borough was passed unanimously and that council has now agreed to a positive measure to protect our historic coastlines.

“For those who are unfamiliar with seabins, they are a floating natural fibre rubbish bin that moves up and down according to the tide and can collect up to half a tonne of rubbish and debris each year.

“This is equivalent to 20,000 plastic bottles or 83,000 plastic bags per year.

“As councillors, I believe it is our duty to protect our world renowned coastlines and our famous beaches, which are the envy of the world.

“I am glad that council have seen the benefit that these bins will provide, not just to protecting our environment but to improving our tourism offering as a borough.”

Cllr. Cheryl Johnston who seconded the proposal, added: “I have taken part and arranged beach clean ups.

“It’s really is remarkable what can be found on our shores and the sheer amount of rubbish that can be removed in a few hours.

“This installation of the bins will help in our fight against the eight million pieces of plastic that find their way into our oceans daily by making the sea cleaner.”

A second seabin has been installed at Carrickfergus Marina. Others are due to be installed at additional sites.