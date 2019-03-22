FMM pipers enjoy Glasgow success

Congratulations to teenage piper Ryan Cupples Menendez who had a number of successes at the prestigious Duncan Johnstone Memorial competition for B and C grade members of the Competing Pipers’ Association, writes Gilbert Cromie.

The competition was held last Sunday at the National Piping Centre in Glasgow and the overall winner in the B Grade was John Dew, however, Ryan won the C Grade MSR and the B/C Jig.

Another local piper Kris Coyle was second in the B Grade MSR and fifth in the B Grade Piobaireachd.

Ryan and Kris are both members of the World Champion Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band.

St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band launch raffle ahead of Armagh Concert

Those of you who are thinking of attending the Turas-Ceoil-Resume-Live-in-Ireland concert in the Armagh City Hotel on April 27 should note that the 1000 available tickets have now been reduced to 300 with just over a month to go.

The concert, which features the St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band from Dublin who are the current Grade One UK and Scottish

Champions, was previously performed in Glasgow last August to a sell-out crowd of double that number. So if you are thinking of going act quickly. Tickets which cost £17 each can be purchased online through the band’s website or from any band member.

The band has also announced that there will be a fund raising raffle ahead of the concert with the two outstanding prizes on offer namely a set of Wallace Classic Two Model Bagpipes and a McCallum bellows blown smallpipes in the key of A. The first prize winner will have the choice of either instrument.

Tickets are £5 each or three for £10 and the number of tickets is being limited to 300. The draw will be made live on Facebook and the winner announced on April 25 at their last band practice before the concert.

Augharan Pipe Band have seats available for the British Championships in Paisley

Augharan Pipe Band from the Dungannon area have seats and accommodation available for the British Championships in Paisley on May 18. Leaving on Friday morning and returning on the Saturday night, the cost is £105 with family rates available on request. Further details are available from Alastair Brown on 028 86761207/07989536545 or email a.brown149@btinternet.com.

Cullybackey Solos closing date for entries just a week away

Potential entrants for the 2019 Cullybackey Solos which will be held on Saturday, April 6, should note that the closing date for entries is next Saturday, March 30.

Three Pipe Bands celebrating their Centenary’s with concerts Ballyboley Pipe are hosting a concert featuring the legendary piper Fred Morrison at the Theatre in The Mill, Newtownabbey on April 6, commencing at 7.30pm while over in Downpatrick on the same evening Hollymount Pipe is holding their 100th Anniversary Concert in the Great Hall, Downshire Hospital.

On Friday, April 12, the Cranny Pipe Band is holding a concert in Magherafelt High School commencing at 7.30pm.

Congratulations to all three bands on reaching this historic milestone.