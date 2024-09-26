Fish and chips are a cultural staple of British food, with the traditional meal being enjoyed by Brits for many years.
If you’re searching for the best place to eat fish and chips in your area, then look no further.
We asked our food specialists and analysed reviews from TripAdvisor to determine the best fish and chips shops to enjoy a meal.
Here are 19 of the best fish and chip shops in the UK, according to our food writers and customers.
1. Golden Chippy, London
Golden Chippy, which is located on Greenwich High Road, London is one of the highest rated fish and chip shops in the capital, which has established itself as a tourist spot for visitors. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “A fantastic chippy! With the added bonus of being able to sit and have a meal as a family. Staff are lovely. Presentation is spot on and food is 5*. The best bit... well priced.” | Google-Mark
2. Britannia Fish and Chips, Portsmouth
With both a take-away and an eat-in diner, Britannia Fish and Chips is regarded as one of Portsmouth’s greatest spots for a chippy tea. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Great fish and chips, lovely fresh fish, good sized portion, reasonably priced. We ate in, and service was efficient too. Would recommend.” | Google Maps
3. Bedders, Birmingham
Bedders in Birmingham has been regarded as one of Birmingham’s greatest fish and chip shops, having built up a reputation over the years. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “After nearly 50 years of coming to Bedders the quality is always top notch. Good old, fresh fish and chips done well!” | Google Maps
4. Guido’s Coronation Restaurant, Glasgow
One of the oldest fish and chip shops in Glasgow is Guido’s Coronation Restaurant, which has been serving residents and visitors since 1939. Our Glasgow food specialist said: “The interior is a throwback to the 1950s and nothing beats their fish tea which is served with a warm mug of tea along with bread and butter.” | National World
