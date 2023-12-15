When we hear Wizzard singing about how they wish it could be Christmas every day, most of us think about the nice stuff – time spent with friends and family, and, of course, the food.

The spectacular gingerbread house in The Wolff Grill, Titanic Hotel, Belfast

And, surely there’s no better time to spoil ourselves with a beautifully cooked festive dinner in a restaurant than in the run up to the big day, or indeed, the big day itself – after all it saves us doing the cooking and, of course, the dreaded washing up.

Of course, finding a place that does a half decent festive meal can be a minefield of soggy brussels, burnt roasties and dry turkey. But, I’m happy to say I have discovered a place where none of the above applies – the Titanic Hotel, Belfast.

Priced at £50 for three courses, which includes a glass of bubbly on arrival, and served in the Wolff Grill, there’s something to suit everyone on the Titanic Hotel’s festive menu.

The 'Just Be'Claus' cocktail served at The Wolff Grill, Titanic Hotel, Belfast.

The Wolff Grill restaurant offers refined dining in ocean inspired surroundings – and as a special festive treat, an exquisite life-size gingerbread house takes pride of place in the centre of the restaurant. It looks good enough to eat – and actually is, as it’s made with real gingerbread!

The carefully crafted display has been created by the hotel’s pastry and maintenance team and is truly a marvel to behold. Pastry chef, Magdalena Abakumiec, made 1,000 gingerbread bricks and spent four days cooking this by hand. I’m told that 10 kilograms of sweets and 100 candy canes were used in the construction. Six hundred individual fibre optic lights were used to create the starry ceiling. There are 104 individual panes of glass making up 13 windows held together by 20 sheets of timber. It’s truly something to behold and puts me in the mood for a Christmas cocktail.

The ‘Just ‘BeClaus’’ is a delicious blend of Raspberry Absolut, Bombay Bramble, Creme da Coca, Baileys and other lovely stuff. Garnished with a peppermint stick and a glass rimmed with brown sugar and cinnamon, it’s Christmas in a glass and delivered by a member of the wonderfully friendly and helpful waiting staff.

There’s a fantastic wine menu and a great selection of starters from soup to duck pate, salmon and goat’s cheese. I opted for the latter, which was given a Christmassy twist and served with cranberry, gingerbread and rocket. The flavours were astounding. My better half had the soup, a beautiful, warming butternut squash with chilli. He wholeheartedly approved.

The goat's cheese starter at The Wolff Grill, Titanic Hotel, Belfast

Again, there’s a good selection on offer for mains. Vegetarians can opt for roast celeriac, pearl barley risotto, tenderstem and sunflower seeds. For pescatarians, like my partner, there’s fillet of hake and Mediterranean vegetable sauce.

Carnivores can have rib eye of Irish beef, wild mushroom and beef jus, or Antrim turkey.

I had the turkey, which comes served with ham, sage and onion stuffing, chipolata sausages and cranberry sauce. All dishes are accompanied by roast potatoes, champ, roasted root vegetables and broccoli. Everything was faultless, tasty and cooked to perfection.

For the sweet-toothed there’s an abundance of delightful desserts to choose from, including the traditional Christmas pudding with brandy Creme Anglaise, however, I went little more leftfield in my choice, opting for the delicious and refreshing, lemon tart and lime cream. My partner had the raspberry and almond tart with spiced winter berries.

The Titanic Hotel is an architectural gem, fashioned from the historic headquarters of the Titanic’s builders, Harland & Wolff, with Titanic Visitor Centre within touching distance. Our table by the window in the Wolff Grill gave us a fantastic view of the attraction its silver aluminium shards, with which it is clad, twinkling in the moonlight.

After our dinner we enjoyed a quick drink in the impressive bar/lounge, formerly Drawing Office No. 2. Villeroy & Boch tiles that surround the bar are identical to the tiles used for the swimming pools and first-class bathrooms on the actual Titanic, Deep, whilst comfy, blue velvet sofas circle the room, an all-white, elegant space.

Well fed and watered, we both concur that the Wolff Grill definitely knows how to do festive dining. We’ll be onboard again next year!

