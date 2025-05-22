Raymond Gleug salutes beauty and the very best wine

​My darling wife, the enigmatic Madame G., asked me a very interesting but quite pointless question today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Raymond, mon cher,” she enquired “would you rather have a fine, elegant and mature woman who would always be loyal to you and shower you with affection or a young, glamorous whippersnapper of a girl who could whisk you off your feet and show you the time of your life?”

A fair question, Madame, but I’m hired to talk about wine, not women, even though the two in my experience are inextricably linked. Today’s first selection, were it a woman, would be a sultry, alluring Spanish senorita, guaranteed to blow your mind and break your heart. The pale, delightfully crisp and very complex 2023 Sand Boy Rias Baixas Alborino (widely available in local wine merchants, generally £15-£18) comes in a striking aquamarine bottle which is sure to stand out on the shelf, catch your eye and keep you coming back for more. This aromatic Spanish white- think herbs and freshly-cut grass- has an intriguing palate with notes of citrus and stone fruit leading to a brisk, tingly finish with very mild acidity. One which my Madame and I enjoyed with fried halloumi and an avocado, dill and tomato salad on the patio in the evening sun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today’s second selection is more of a femme fatale who will seduce you entirely for one glorious evening but when you reach out for her tender embrace the next morning, alas, she will have gone. Perhaps I’m pushing this too far but let’s keep going anyway, hey? The fabulously fresh and fragrant 2024 Benjamin Darnault Pique-Nique Blanc (£11.99, Naked Wines) will captivate you with its theatrically ripe pear and stonefruit nose which welcomes a luscious palate full of lemon and crisp, sweet apple flavours, all deftly balanced by understated spice and very discreet hints of oak. Zingy and upbeat, this Chablis-like blend of Chardonnay, Colombard and Sauvignon Blanc goes wonderfully well with seafood and poultry.

And yet, and yet, is this the truth? The sunny spell can’t last forever. The winds and rain will return, the fly-by-night dames will be gone and we’ll need a real companion, tried and trusted, who can provide solace on the darkest days and bring extra cheer to the best. Today’s final recommendation and today’s WINE OF THE WEEK is an old stager who has never let me down, the sombre, brooding and opulent 2022 St Emilion Grand Cru (£11.99, Lidl). Well-defined, ripe blackcurrant and plum flavours, a lean, muscular body and an intensely expressive deep garnet hue combine to create a memorably expressive and mellow drop. Throw some beef, onions, carrots and spuds in the slow cooker with a good home-made stock and serve with this exquisite red. Finish the rest of the bottle lounging in front of either the fire gazing into your loved one’s eyes or, better still, watching some nonsense TV together.